Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 118 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 128 price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 114.20.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Down 0.8%

PHP opened at GBX 95.70 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 87.40 and a one year high of GBX 109.60.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. Analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primary Health Properties News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Primary Health Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings increased following the Assura combination. The company reported a significant rise in earnings after completing its combination with Assura, highlighting the potential benefits of greater scale and an enlarged healthcare-property portfolio. Primary Health Properties earnings jump after Assura combination

The company reported a significant rise in earnings after completing its combination with Assura, highlighting the potential benefits of greater scale and an enlarged healthcare-property portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed solid profitability. PHP reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.80, a 45.95% net margin and a 6.03% return on equity. The results provide fundamental support for the stock, although investors will assess how much of the earnings improvement came from the Assura transaction and related accounting effects. Primary Health Properties quarterly earnings

PHP reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.80, a 45.95% net margin and a 6.03% return on equity. The results provide fundamental support for the stock, although investors will assess how much of the earnings improvement came from the Assura transaction and related accounting effects. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 price target. The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and signals continued confidence in PHP’s outlook. Berenberg rating update

The target implies meaningful upside from recent trading levels and signals continued confidence in PHP’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital maintained its “house stock” designation, indicating the broker continues to view PHP as a preferred investment within its coverage. Shore Capital rating update

indicating the broker continues to view PHP as a preferred investment within its coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Edison published a new report on PHP. The report adds fresh research coverage, but the supplied information does not disclose its recommendation, valuation or earnings forecasts. Edison report on Primary Health Properties

The report adds fresh research coverage, but the supplied information does not disclose its recommendation, valuation or earnings forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Other broker targets were more measured. A separate broker roundup placed the average PHP target price at GBX 114.20, still above recent levels but below Berenberg’s GBX 128 target. Brokerages set Primary Health Properties target price

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP is a leading investor in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP has an unbroken 30 year track record of dividend growth. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

Further Reading

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