Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,230 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,130 price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,220 to GBX 2,270 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,114.17.

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Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 2,222.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,037.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,856.04. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,227.

Standard Chartered News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Standard Chartered this week:

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

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