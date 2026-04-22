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Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Deutsche EuroShop logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Traded up 0.2% to €19.98 on Wednesday with just 14,509 shares changing hands, a 93% drop from its average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a negative P/E of -63.83 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02, indicating current losses and substantial leverage.
  • Deutsche EuroShop is the only public German company focused exclusively on prime shopping centers, owning 21 malls across Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
  • Five stocks we like better than Deutsche EuroShop.

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ - Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.20 and last traded at €19.98. 14,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.94.

Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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