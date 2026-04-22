Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 0.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ
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) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.20 and last traded at €19.98. 14,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.94.
Deutsche EuroShop Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.83, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile
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Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Further Reading
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