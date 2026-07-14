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Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Deutsche Lufthansa logo with Transportation background
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Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLAKY shares. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLAKY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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