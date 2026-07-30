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Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Telekom is expected to report earnings before the market opens Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast $0.66 in earnings per share and $34.43 billion in revenue, while the company’s FY 2026 EPS guidance is set at $2.54.
  • In its previous quarter, Deutsche Telekom reported $0.62 EPS, missing the $1.07 consensus estimate, but revenue of $34.97 billion exceeded expectations of $33.14 billion.
  • The stock opened at $31.37, with a $153.88 billion market capitalization and a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”; ratings include two Buys and two Holds.
  • Interested in Deutsche Telekom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $34.4328 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Telekom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTEGY stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on DTEGY

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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