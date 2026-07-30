Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $34.4328 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Telekom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTEGY stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on DTEGY

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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