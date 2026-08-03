Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.83, but opened at $32.30. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 51,377 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $34.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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