DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from DexCom's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Dexcom reported Q2 revenue of $1.31 billion , up 13% year over year, with international revenue rising 19%. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.18–$5.25 billion and increased gross and operating margin outlooks.

Dexcom reported Q2 revenue of , up 13% year over year, with international revenue rising 19%. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.18–$5.25 billion and increased gross and operating margin outlooks. Positive Sentiment: The CONNECT trial showed a 1.6% A1C improvement among non-insulin type 2 diabetes patients, with 97% median CGM utilization. Dexcom believes the results could support broader commercial and Medicare reimbursement, including a potential CMS decision by year-end and coverage beginning in mid-2027.

The CONNECT trial showed a 1.6% A1C improvement among non-insulin type 2 diabetes patients, with 97% median CGM utilization. Dexcom believes the results could support broader commercial and Medicare reimbursement, including a potential CMS decision by year-end and coverage beginning in mid-2027. Positive Sentiment: G7 15-day adoption is tracking to plan, with nearly 50% of the U.S. customer base expected to convert by year-end. The product is now integrated with Tandem systems, has received Canadian regulatory clearance, and is contributing to stronger customer satisfaction and future margin expansion.

G7 15-day adoption is tracking to plan, with nearly 50% of the U.S. customer base expected to convert by year-end. The product is now integrated with Tandem systems, has received Canadian regulatory clearance, and is contributing to stronger customer satisfaction and future margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strong execution drove non-GAAP gross margin to 64.1%, adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.2%, and more than $600 million of free cash flow in the first half. Dexcom repurchased approximately $600 million of stock in Q2 under its $1 billion 2026 authorization and completed its acquisition of Nutrisense to add personalized nutrition insights.

Strong execution drove non-GAAP gross margin to 64.1%, adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.2%, and more than $600 million of free cash flow in the first half. Dexcom repurchased approximately $600 million of stock in Q2 under its $1 billion 2026 authorization and completed its acquisition of Nutrisense to add personalized nutrition insights. Neutral Sentiment: Growth initiatives carry some near-term cost and execution considerations, including hiring and startup expenses for the Ireland manufacturing facility and approximately $15 million of second-half international revenue pressure from foreign exchange. Management expects gross margin to dip as Ireland production begins before leveraging over time.

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DexCom Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,646. DexCom has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

More DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.31 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.29 billion. Dexcom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.31 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.29 billion. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue forecast raised: Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, compared with consensus around $5.2 billion. The higher outlook reflects strong and sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors. Dexcom raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for glucose monitors

Management now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, compared with consensus around $5.2 billion. The higher outlook reflects strong and sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $96 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $85.40.

UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $96 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $85.40. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations remain important: DXCM trades at roughly 32 times earnings, so continued appreciation may depend on the company sustaining revenue growth and converting strong demand into profit expansion.

DXCM trades at roughly 32 times earnings, so continued appreciation may depend on the company sustaining revenue growth and converting strong demand into profit expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper sentiment: Former CEO Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares worth about $2.04 million. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing its significance as a direct signal about near-term business prospects. DexCom insider transaction filing

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $364,052.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $2,042,017.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 328,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,106,990.40. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,999,057 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $530,897,000 after acquiring an additional 516,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,315,367 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $352,781,000 after acquiring an additional 686,228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,128,114 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $207,613,000 after acquiring an additional 220,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $205,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,340,199 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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