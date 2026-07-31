DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical device company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.12.

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DexCom Trading Up 9.4%

DexCom stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,281. DexCom has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,353. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,918.76. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,158 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,352,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in DexCom by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,065,277 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Reuters article

DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Seeking Alpha outlook article

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. GuruFocus earnings highlights

Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga analyst coverage

UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings.

Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Medical-device companies continue to face potential margin pressure from tariffs and inflation, risks that could temper the benefit of strong underlying demand. Zacks medical-product outlook

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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