DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.88 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Here are the key takeaways from DHI Group's conference call:

ClearanceJobs continued to outperform , with revenue up 14% year over year, bookings up 24% and organic bookings up 7% excluding the Point Solutions Group acquisition. Management expects bookings growth to accelerate in the second half and sees potential for double-digit organic revenue growth.

, with revenue up 14% year over year, bookings up 24% and organic bookings up 7% excluding the Point Solutions Group acquisition. Management expects bookings growth to accelerate in the second half and sees potential for double-digit organic revenue growth. Dice remains pressured by the soft technology hiring market, with revenue and bookings each down 14% year over year and customer count down 15%. However, declining bookings are improving sequentially, technology job postings increased about 30%, and management expects Dice to be flat to marginally positive in 2027.

Efficiency initiatives supported a 27% companywide adjusted EBITDA margin, while Dice’s margin improved to 26% from 23% a year ago. DHI also generated $4.5 million of free cash flow, reduced debt by $1 million and repurchased approximately 700,000 shares during the quarter.

DHI expects full-year 2026 revenue of $124 million to $128 million and third-quarter revenue of $30 million to $32 million, while acknowledging that Dice bookings are unlikely to return to growth this year. Deferred revenue fell 12% and total committed contract backlog declined 9% year over year.

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DHI Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 113,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,579. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DHI Group news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the sale, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 59,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,039 shares of the technology company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DHI Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,299 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,089 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHI Group

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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