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Diageo (DEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Diageo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diageo is expected to report H2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue of approximately $9.15 billion.
  • Diageo shares opened at $89.16, above both their 50-day moving average of $82.43 and 200-day moving average of $83.86. The stock has traded between $72.45 and $116.41 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with six Buy, five Hold and two Sell ratings; the overall consensus is Hold, with an average price target of $106.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its H2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Diageo to post earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $9.1479 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming H2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of $72.45 and a 52-week high of $116.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diageo by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,173,047 shares of the company's stock worth $187,469,000 after buying an additional 1,762,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diageo by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,947,245 shares of the company's stock worth $167,989,000 after acquiring an additional 476,979 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,737,346 shares of the company's stock worth $149,881,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,701,878 shares of the company's stock worth $162,410,000 after acquiring an additional 555,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 989,839 shares of the company's stock worth $94,460,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $99.00 price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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