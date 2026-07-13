Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £150.50 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 10 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,505 per share, for a total transaction of £150.50.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nik Jhangiani acquired 10 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,484 per share, with a total value of £148.40.

On Monday, May 11th, Nik Jhangiani bought 10 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,542 per share, with a total value of £154.20.

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Diageo Trading Up 2.1%

DGE opened at GBX 1,533.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,528.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,561.54. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,350 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,142.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,759 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a £222.30 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,554.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

Further Reading

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