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Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Dialight logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Dialight's shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading at GBX 294 versus the 200-day MA of GBX 301.68 on Monday, with 42,206 shares changing hands.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: the company has a market cap of £117.52 million, a P/E of 15.98 and PEG of 0.32, but carries relatively high leverage (debt-to-equity 98.34) and mixed liquidity (quick ratio 0.78; current ratio 1.96).
  • Business profile: Dialight is a global leader in sustainable industrial LED lighting, supplying energy-saving, durable lighting solutions across the UK, EU, USA, Asia and other regions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dialight.

Dialight plc (LON:DIA - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 301.68 and traded as low as GBX 293. Dialight shares last traded at GBX 294, with a volume of 42,206 shares changing hands.

Dialight Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.68. The firm has a market cap of £117.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.34.

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dialight LSE: DIA.L is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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