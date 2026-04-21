Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Dialight Stock Performance

Dialight plc ( LON:DIA Get Free Report )'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 301.68 and traded as low as GBX 293. Dialight shares last traded at GBX 294, with a volume of 42,206 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.68. The firm has a market cap of £117.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.34.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight LSE: DIA.L is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK, and the USA.

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