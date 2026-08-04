DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

DMAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,175. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $351.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: DMAC is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company's lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein‐kinin system. DiaMedica's research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

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