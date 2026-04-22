Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $175.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $207.95.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 542,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,434. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,561.40. This trade represents a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total value of $11,586,450.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,310,684.24. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,217,069 shares of company stock valued at $201,213,109. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $198,255,000 after purchasing an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $1,624,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Diamondback Energy

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Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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