DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.230 EPS.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 2,564,002 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,178. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Insider Activity

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, Director Kathleen Merrill sold 20,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,899.80. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,402.84. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company's portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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