Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) EVP Sells $3,157,086.47 in Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

DNTH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.64. 542,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,323. The company's 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $102.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.82.

View Our Latest Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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