Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $105.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.36.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.30 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $2,404,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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