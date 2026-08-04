Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of DNTH traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.92. 636,619 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,479. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 2,503,311 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company's stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 836,571 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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