Digi International (DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Digi International to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.680 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Digi International has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 100,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $6,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,637,380.16. The trade was a 37.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 14,182 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $930,481.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,657.99. The trade was a 34.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 121,008 shares of company stock worth $8,320,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,530.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 3,880.3% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Digi International from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Digi International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Digi International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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