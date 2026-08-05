Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.9 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Digi International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Digi International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Digi International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 335,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. Digi International has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $76.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Digi International had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Digi International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James E. Freeland sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,892. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $6,944,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,637,380.16. This trade represents a 37.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 121,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Digi International by 1,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Digi International by 3,880.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi's solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

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