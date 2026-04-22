Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.1852.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $218.00 target price for the company.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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