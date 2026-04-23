Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.67.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 465,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,359. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $204.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $182.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,219,256,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 197,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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