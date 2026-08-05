Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 5630249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

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Key Stories Impacting Digital Turbine

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Turbine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Digital Turbine Reports Strong Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to $42.5 million, adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and gross profit grew 32.3% to $82.0 million, indicating operating leverage and stronger margins. Digital Turbine Reports Strong Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to $42.5 million, adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and gross profit grew 32.3% to $82.0 million, indicating operating leverage and stronger margins. Positive Sentiment: Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million, above the approximately $645 million consensus forecast, and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion and AI-related momentum. Digital Turbine Forecasts FY2027 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million, above the approximately $645 million consensus forecast, and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion and AI-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $43.2 million, supporting the improving earnings narrative. Digital Turbine Stock Rises on Q1 2027 Earnings

Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million, while cash and equivalents increased to $43.2 million, supporting the improving earnings narrative. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP results remained negative, with a $3.2 million net loss, or $(0.03) per share. Investors may continue to focus on the company’s ability to convert strong adjusted profitability into sustained GAAP earnings.

GAAP results remained negative, with a $3.2 million net loss, or $(0.03) per share. Investors may continue to focus on the company’s ability to convert strong adjusted profitability into sustained GAAP earnings. Negative Sentiment: Digital Turbine continues to carry meaningful leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, while recent insider activity included a small share sale. These factors could limit upside if growth or cash generation weakens.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Up 42.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 762,888 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

Further Reading

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