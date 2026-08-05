DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Down 6.5% - Time to Sell?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.47 and last traded at $120.47. 233,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,874,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.89.

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Key DigitalOcean News

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Positive Sentiment: DigitalOcean exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate and revenue of $281.18 million versus expectations of $279.03 million. Revenue increased 28.6% year over year. DigitalOcean Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

DigitalOcean exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate and revenue of $281.18 million versus expectations of $279.03 million. Revenue increased 28.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance to approximately $1.2 billion of revenue and $1.35-$1.40 of EPS, above consensus estimates of roughly $1.1 billion and $1.06, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst expectations. DigitalOcean Forecasts 2026 Revenue Growth

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance to approximately $1.2 billion of revenue and $1.35-$1.40 of EPS, above consensus estimates of roughly $1.1 billion and $1.06, respectively. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceeded analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is being supported by strong demand for AI cloud infrastructure and expanding inference services. One analyst upgraded DOCN, arguing that its focus on AI-native customers and recurring revenue places it favorably for continued growth. DigitalOcean In the Right Place at the Right Time for AI Boom

Investor enthusiasm is being supported by strong demand for AI cloud infrastructure and expanding inference services. One analyst upgraded DOCN, arguing that its focus on AI-native customers and recurring revenue places it favorably for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s results reinforce a longer-term growth thesis, with analysts highlighting approximately $1.1 billion of annual recurring revenue and potential for accelerated growth in fiscal 2027. However, those expectations may already be reflected in the share price. DigitalOcean Affirms Growth Acceleration

The company’s results reinforce a longer-term growth thesis, with analysts highlighting approximately $1.1 billion of annual recurring revenue and potential for accelerated growth in fiscal 2027. However, those expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and raised guidance, the shares declined in the immediate earnings reaction. The response suggests a “sell-the-news” dynamic, with investors demanding stronger upside relative to elevated expectations and DOCN’s high valuation, including a trailing P/E above 50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $78.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.00.

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DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $281.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.03 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.400 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares in the company, valued at $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 12.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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