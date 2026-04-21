Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $519.6667.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research cut Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Trading of Dillard's

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard's in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dillard's by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dillard's by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard's by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard's stock opened at $631.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.19 and a 200 day moving average of $624.03. Dillard's has a 12 month low of $310.92 and a 12 month high of $741.97.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard's had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard's will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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