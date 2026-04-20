Dinakar Munagala Sells 50,000 Shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Stock

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI - Get Free Report) CEO Dinakar Munagala sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 551,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,611.88. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Blaize Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZAI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. 12,251,965 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Blaize Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $284.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Institutional Trading of Blaize

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the first quarter worth $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blaize by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the second quarter worth $189,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Blaize in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Blaize in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Blaize from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blaize from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BZAI

About Blaize

Blaize NASDAQ: BZAI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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