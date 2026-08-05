Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $494.7 million-$525.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.3 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 539,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $445.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Diodes has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $318,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $856,898.07. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Francis Tang sold 15,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,573.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 71,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,003,913.52. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,397 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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