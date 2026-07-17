Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 7,500 to GBX 9,000 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 7,000 price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 7,044.29.

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Diploma Price Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 7,185 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,964.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,229.91. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 4,970 and a twelve month high of GBX 7,295.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £851.10 million for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Diploma will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diploma

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 177 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,730 per share, with a total value of £11,912.10. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

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