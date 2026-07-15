Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Trading 6.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLL Get Free Report ) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.73 and last traded at $121.98. Approximately 815,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,448,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.56.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

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