Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Stock Price Up 6.4% - What's Next?

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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFU Get Free Report ) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.93. 5,943,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 5,945,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The company's fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $947.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 147.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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