Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Up 11% - Here's What Happened

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Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 9.8%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:MSFU Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.88. Approximately 3,591,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,165,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 147.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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