Disc Medicine (IRON) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Disc Medicine to announce earnings of ($1.7125) per share and revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Disc Medicine to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IRON stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRON. Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 18,612 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,287,764.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,677.56. This trade represents a 25.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,588.06. The trade was a 12.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,712 shares of company stock worth $7,597,536 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 15,137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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