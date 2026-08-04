discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 802 and last traded at GBX 798, with a volume of 328487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 768.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSCV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 870 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,050 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 685 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, discoverIE Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 894.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSCV

discoverIE Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £763.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 709.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.90.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.30 EPS for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of £443.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that discoverIE Group plc will post 37.5 EPS for the current year.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

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