discoverIE Group's (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 870 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSCV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 685 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 875.83.

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discoverIE Group Stock Performance

LON DSCV opened at GBX 645 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 597.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 754.

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 per share, for a total transaction of £1,280. Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 2,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £16,204.23. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

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