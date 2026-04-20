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discoverIE Group's (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
discoverIE Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on discoverIE with a GBX 870 price target, implying roughly a 34.9% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy (five Buys, one Hold) with an average target of GBX 875.83; the stock opened at GBX 645 and trades in a 52‑week range of GBX 505–754.
  • Insiders have been buying recently — Clive Watson purchased 200 shares at GBX 640 and Simon Gibbins bought 2,601 shares at GBX 623 — and insiders hold about 3.7% of the company.
  • Interested in discoverIE Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 870 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSCV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 685 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 875.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

LON DSCV opened at GBX 645 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 597.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £626.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 754.

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 per share, for a total transaction of £1,280. Also, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 2,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £16,204.23. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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