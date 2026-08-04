Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 307366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Distribution Solutions Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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