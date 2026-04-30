Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Issues Earnings Results

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million.

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Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.06. 72,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,105. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Distribution Solutions Group

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $297,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 47,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,039.15. This trade represents a 42.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,030 shares of the company's stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company's stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 101,009 shares of the company's stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGR

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

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