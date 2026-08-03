Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $8.8560, with a volume of 140,521 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,459 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company's stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

Further Reading

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