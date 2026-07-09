DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Director Sells $398,350.00 in Stock

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 25,700 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $398,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,350. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sebastian Kanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of DLocal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $14,630,000.00.

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DLocal Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DLO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 318,414 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,791. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.The company's revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLocal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,073,358 shares of the company's stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 51.0% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at $11,623,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Further Reading

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