DLocal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 25,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 292% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,546 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLocal

Insider Transactions at DLocal

In other news, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 108,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,309.55. This represents a 22.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 25,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $398,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,350. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in DLocal by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Trading Down 0.2%

DLocal stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 683,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,362. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. DLocal's quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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