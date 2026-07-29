DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

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DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 477,650 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,566. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DMC Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMC Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 55.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 70,539 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc NASDAQ: BOOM is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

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