Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Docebo from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Docebo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Docebo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 484.9% in the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 323,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,962 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Docebo by 38.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,587 shares of the company's stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 86,038 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 66,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Docebo has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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