Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $19.40. Docebo shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 58,514 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Docebo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docebo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo

Docebo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $500.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Docebo by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Docebo by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 38,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company's stock.

About Docebo

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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