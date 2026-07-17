Docebo's (DCBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 54.72% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Docebo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Docebo from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Docebo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Docebo from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 150,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $503.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.27. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Docebo by 1,101.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Docebo by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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