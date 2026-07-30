DocGo (DCGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0975) per share and revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.48 million. DocGo had a negative net margin of 62.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. On average, analysts expect DocGo to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised DocGo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.38.

View Our Latest Report on DocGo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,427 shares of the company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 541,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 687,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,535 shares of the company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

Further Reading

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