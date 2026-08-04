Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) Shares Up 4.3% - What's Next?

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 83,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 68,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DWTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dogwood Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company's stock.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high‐throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood's lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

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