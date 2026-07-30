Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Buyback Program

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,448. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.96 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,425,104.70. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dolby Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Dolby Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings outlook: Dolby guided fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS to $4.25-$4.40, above the $4.10 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $362 million-$392 million also exceeded estimates of $351.1 million, suggesting management expects stronger near-term performance. Dolby Laboratories Reports Q3 Results, Boosts Share Repurchases

Dolby guided fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS to $4.25-$4.40, above the $4.10 consensus. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $362 million-$392 million also exceeded estimates of $351.1 million, suggesting management expects stronger near-term performance. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat expectations: Third-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.69 per share, topping the $0.67 consensus, while operating cash flow increased to $167.5 million. Dolby also announced an expansion of its share-repurchase authorization, which may support per-share value. Dolby Laboratories Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.69 per share, topping the $0.67 consensus, while operating cash flow increased to $167.5 million. Dolby also announced an expansion of its share-repurchase authorization, which may support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed investor positioning: Institutional activity was divided, with 184 investors adding shares and 192 reducing positions during the latest quarter. Recent analyst price targets remained well above the current trading level, but the limited number of targets reduces their significance.

Institutional activity was divided, with 184 investors adding shares and 192 reducing positions during the latest quarter. Recent analyst price targets remained well above the current trading level, but the limited number of targets reduces their significance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed and declined: Third-quarter revenue was $305 million, below estimates ranging from roughly $312 million to $315 million and down 3.3% year over year. This suggests continued pressure in Dolby’s core licensing and technology businesses. Dolby Laboratories Reports Q3 Earnings

Third-quarter revenue was $305 million, below estimates ranging from roughly $312 million to $315 million and down 3.3% year over year. This suggests continued pressure in Dolby’s core licensing and technology businesses. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: GAAP net income fell to $28.6 million and diluted EPS to $0.30 from the prior year, while operating profit declined to $34.3 million. In addition, reported insider transactions showed selling but no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Further Reading

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