Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.19.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.1%

Dollar General stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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