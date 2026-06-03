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Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Loop Capital raised its price target on Dollar General from $110 to $115, while keeping a hold rating. The new target still implies modest upside from the prior close.
  • Dollar General beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $2.00 EPS versus the $1.89 consensus, and revenue rose 3.4% year over year. The company also lifted its FY2026 profit guidance to $7.20-$7.45 per share.
  • Despite mixed analyst views and a slight revenue miss, recent updates point to improving traffic, margin discipline, and resilient discount demand. The stock remains under a consensus Hold rating with a market-average target near $138.69.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Loop Capital's target price points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after acquiring an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Dollar General raised its fiscal 2026 profit guidance to $7.20-$7.45 per share after Q1 results came in stronger than expected. Reuters article
  • Positive Sentiment: Traffic trends improved and margin discipline helped offset weather- and fuel-related pressures, suggesting the company is gaining operating leverage. Zacks article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed that discount demand remains resilient as cost-conscious shoppers continue seeking lower-priced essentials. Business Wire article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, which supports the income profile but is not the main stock driver today. TipRanks article
  • Negative Sentiment: Some reports highlighted a slight revenue miss versus expectations and persistent pressure from higher gas prices and reduced SNAP benefits, which could temper enthusiasm. MarketWatch article

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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