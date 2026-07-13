Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.21.

DBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.88. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$8.34 and a 12-month high of C$11.63. The company has a market cap of C$969.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$761.97 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd acquired 5,200 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$53,820. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company's stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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