Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Get Dometic Gp alerts: Sign Up

Dometic Gp Price Performance

Dometic Gp ( OTCMKTS:DTCGF Get Free Report ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 493,941 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 686,027 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,319.6 days.

OTCMKTS DTCGF remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Dometic Gp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Dometic Gp Company Profile

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dometic Gp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dometic Gp wasn't on the list.

While Dometic Gp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here