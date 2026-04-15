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Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Dometic Gp logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 28.0% in March, dropping to 493,941 shares as of March 31 from 686,027 on March 15; shorts represent 0.2% of the stock and the short‑interest ratio is an extreme 9,319.6 days due to an average daily volume of just 53 shares.
  • Shares were flat at $2.81 with a market capitalization of about $897.8 million and a P/E of 21.62, and the stock is trading below its 50‑day ($3.54) and 200‑day ($4.58) moving averages.
  • Dometic Group AB provides mobile‑living solutions worldwide, offering climate control, food & beverage, power/control, safety/security, and hygiene products for RVs, boats, trucks and other mobile applications.
  • Interested in Dometic Gp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 493,941 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 686,027 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,319.6 days.

Dometic Gp Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTCGF remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Dometic Gp has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Dometic Gp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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